Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum Stun At WNBA All-Star Weekend Event

The kickoff to the WNBA All-Star Weekend's festivities looked more like a fashion show ... as Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and all the ladies pulled up to the party's Orange Carpet dressed like models!!

The superstars donned their finest 'fits and headed over to the Phoenix Convention Center in Arizona on Thursday night ... to officially let the world know their league's annual midseason showcase is starting.

One by one, they strutted their stuff in front of media members and cameras ... and they looked gooooood.

Wilson -- the Las Vegas Aces' best player -- arrived in an exclusive Julie Co. black dress that she said signifies a basketball net. She also rocked a grill from celeb jeweler Johnny Dang.

Plum, Wilson's teammate, wore a two-piece fit by Marni for the occasion.

Clark showed up in Versace and Armani ... and after initially trying to dodge the cameras -- she proudly posed for pics.

Brittney Griner, meanwhile, sported an all-black fit ... while her Mercury teammate, Diana Taurasi, wore a white button-up and black slacks. Taurasi's wife, former WNBA player Penny Taylor, was by her side at the event.

Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Aliyah Boston, Kahleah Cooper, Dearica Hamby, Tasha Cloud, Sophie Cunningham, Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, Kayla McBride and Jewel Lloyd also showed up!!