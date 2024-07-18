WNBA Star Cameron Brink Shares Hilarious Post-ACL Surgery Vid, Appears Drugged Out

Play video content

The vibes were certainly high for Cameron Brink after undergoing surgery to fix her busted ACL ... 'cause the WNBA star shared a clip right from the hospital bed -- and she was SO chill.

The L.A. Sparks rookie -- who suffered the injury back in mid-June -- recently went under the knife to repair the ailment ... and it appears she was drugged out to the max for the procedure.

The video is great ... with 22-year-old Brink giving her family and boyfriend an update on how she was feeling.

"I've been sleeping, I've just been chilling," the hooper said. "I woke up and I'm so chill."

Brink sipped on some cranberry juice as she detailed it all ... even sharing her excitement to tune in to "Love Island" later in the night.

"Chillin on the road to recovery 🤍🦵🏻," Brink captioned her Instagram post. "thank you all for the well wishes:) I’m feeling extremely encouraged, supported & ready to make small strides everyday. #delayednotdenied."

Brink will now shift her focus to rehabbing the injury ... which not only ended her rookie season, but also her Olympics run with Team USA's 3x3 squad.