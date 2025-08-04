Get to Know Caitlin Clark's Boyfriend Connor McCaffery

How Connor McCaffery Made A Name For Himself ... Before Dating Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark's earned herself plenty of supporters over the course of her career in collegiate and professional basketball -- and it looks like her boyfriend Connor McCaffery's one of her biggest fans!

The WNBA star and the assistant coach have been together ever since 2023 ... although he'd already made a name for himself in the sports world.

We're going to check out the background of the former college athlete and see what the Indiana Fever's point guard has had to say about her relationship.

Connor's A Former College Basketball Player

Clark's not the only one with experience on the court, as her boyfriend formerly played guard for the University of Iowa team.

The former college athlete picked up several distinctions for his work on and off the court, and he was a five-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, according to Hawkeye Sports.

And it turns out basketball runs in McCaffery's family, because his father Fran worked as a coach for much of his life.

The senior McCaffery coached at the University of Iowa for 15 years ... and he switched over to working at his alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, in 2025.

McCaffery Works As An Assistant Coach

McCaffery graduated from the University of Iowa in 2023, and he subsequently started his professional career as a team assistant for the Indiana Pacers ... and just in case you forgot, Clark plays for the Indiana Fever.

McCaffery remained with the team for one season before he began following in his father's footsteps, taking on an assistant coaching position at Butler University in September 2024.

Butler's head coach, Thad Matta, issued a statement at the time to speak about hiring McCaffery, and expressed he was "excited for the impact" the new assistant coach would have on the school's team, according to Fox News.

Clark shared her reaction to her boyfriend's new venture on her Instagram Story, writing she was "so happy" for her partner.

Caitlin And Connor Started Dating In 2023

Clark and McCaffery went Instagram official with their relationship in August 2023, when she posted a photo featuring the assistant coach on her account, according to Us Weekly.

The assistant coach posted on his own Instagram Story after his girlfriend became the leading scorer in the NCAA women's basketball history the following April, writing he was "so proud" of his partner's achievement.

Clark celebrated McCaffery's birthday in July 2024 with photos of him on her Instagram, and she quipped he might finally be able to "find a way to outshoot me" in her post's caption.