Who Is Kendra Scott? What To Know About Zac Brown's Fiancée

Zac Brown's planning on having wedding bells ring in his future ... because he announced his engagement to Kendra Scott in late July 2025.

The singer and the jewelry designer moved pretty quickly with their relationship -- they only dated for a few months before he popped the big question!

We're going to take a look at the background of the performer's future wife and see how she's made a name for herself over the years.

Kendra's A Jewelry Designer And Entrepreneur

Brown's fiancée is a jewelry designer who founded her company -- called Kendra Scott, in case you were wondering -- in 2002, while she was on leave from work after giving birth to her first son, according to Forbes.

Scott's business ended up taking off, as her company was given a valuation of $1 billion in 2016 ... not bad for an at-home project with a $500 budget, right?

The jewelry designer's since provided guidance to burgeoning entrepreneurs through various appearances on the reality television series "Shark Tank," and she's been featured on the show a total of nine times so far.

Scott's also been involved with various philanthropic efforts over the years, and she helped establish the Kendra Scott Foundation in 2023.

She's Been Married A Few Times ... And Has Kids!

The entrepreneur's personal life has also been all over the place, and she's a mom to two sons named Cade and Beck, whom she welcomed in 2001 and 2004, respectively ... and she shares her eldest children with her first husband, John Scott.

Scott welcomed a third son named Grey in 2013, and she married his father, Matt Davis, the following year, although they ended up divorcing in 2020.

The jewelry designer waited two years before tying the knot with Thomas Evans, although the two ultimately went their separate ways.

Oh, and by the way, her future fourth husband's got a history of his own ... he's been married twice and shares four children with his first wife, Shelly Brown -- and it's worth noting she's also a jewelry designer

Kendra And Zac Were Introduced By A Mutual Friend

Scott and Brown made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2025 American Music Awards ceremony in Las Vegas that May.

A source spoke to People at the time and revealed the singer and the entrepreneur had been "set up by a mutual friend" a few months before the event and were "totally in love."

The two are apparently "head over heels" for each other and have "become inseparable" over the length of their romance.