Zac Brown Sells Georgia Lake House for $3 Million
Zac Brown's leaving Georgia behind ... selling his lakehouse in the state for a cool $3 million.
The singer-songwriter sold his seven-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Cumming, GA earlier this week ... after listing the home back in August.
While he initially wanted $3.25 million for the property, it looks like ZB was cool with taking three even for the house, which sits in a gated community near Lake Lanier.
The kitchen comes with all new appliances, quartz countertops, a large center island and a spacious walk-in pantry.
The house comes with a library, fully equipped bar, rec room with a stone fireplace, home gym, sauna and home theater -- perfect for watching a live stream of a Zac Brown Band concert!
This property also has a detached boathouse with a living space up above ... just in case the new owner doesn't want to make the trek back to the main house after a long day on the water, we guess.
Looks like Zac's done with this place ... and, the new owner may have gotten a steal on it!
Katie McGuirk of Christie’s International Real Estate held the listing.