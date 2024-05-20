Zac Brown Estranged Wife Kelly Yazdi Says She Won't Be Silenced After TRO

Zac Brown's estranged wife is addressing the fact he's asking a court to muzzle her Instagram posts ... which she says is just him trying to play victim and silence her.

Kelly Yazdi hopped on IG Sunday to speak her piece on Zac's lawsuit from last week -- in which he sued her in an attempt to get an emergency restraining order ... one that demanded she take down an Instagram post that he thinks violates an NDA she signed.

Play video content

She shared a very lengthy caption -- in addition to a brief video teeing up her statement -- and the general sentiment here is ... ZB is in the wrong, and she feels she should be able to express herself about their marriage.

Kelly says the poems she's shared on her IG don't contain any confidential info whatsoever, or, "much less authorizes a court to enjoin me from speaking about matters in my personal life that have nothing to do with my brief former work for the Zac Brown Collective, Inc."

Kelly's also clapping back at that "Beautiful Drug" music video -- which she believes mocks their wedding party ... and which she says included a "false and defamatory caricature obviously intended to be me and hurt me."

She goes on to say she finds it ironic he's released a statement saying he hopes to resolve the matter privately/with mutual respect -- even though she thinks he's doing the opposite.

In fact, Kelly claims she's the one who actually wanted to keep things low-key and settle divorce proceedings quietly. However, in her eyes, she thinks Zac has resorted to personal attacks and dragged them out into the public. Now, she feels she has to defend herself.

Kelly adds, "It is clearly Zac, not me, who has strategically chosen to drag our difficult divorce negotiations into the public eye with these tactics in an effort to portray himself as a victim and to use his vast resources to silence me from telling the truth about our marriage. It will not work, and I will not be silenced by him no matter how ridiculous his tactics."

Kelly ends by making it crystal clear she's got her own legal squad ready to rumble just like Zac -- and will be fighting tooth and nail to tell her truth in court if it comes down to that

Zac hasn't responded to her post yet ... but he's addressed the restraining order, telling TMZ, "After much deliberation, I took the steps necessary to enforce an agreement between us to maintain personal and business affairs in confidence and to protect my family from online harassment and speculation."

He adds, "My only hope is for us to keep private matters private and to move forward with the mutual respect we had agreed to show one another when we parted ways."