Zac Brown Marries Model Kelly Yazdi

Zac Brown is giving marriage another shot -- he got hitched for a second time ... TMZ has learned.

The Zac Brown Band lead singer tied the knot with Kelly Yazdi, a model and actress, back on Aug. 31 in Coweta County, Georgia ... according to the couple's marriage certificate.

Play video content 7/31/22

The marriage comes a little over a year after Kelly was spotted with a giant engagement ring on her finger.

Zac reportedly popped the question when they were in Hawaii, but it looks like they didn't opt for a destination wedding ... the docs say the event went down in his home state.

ZB and KY have been pretty private about their relationship -- they haven't made a big fuss about the wedding, at least not publicly. There was speculation they got hitched after she added "Brown" to her social media handle, and now we know that's the case.

It's the second marriage for Zac, who has 5 kids with his ex-wife, Shelly, from a 12-year marriage that ended in 2018.

As for Zac's new wife, she describes herself as "a born adventurer, events producer, SAG-AFTRA actress, stuntwoman, and professional model." Her TV credits include "Hawaii Five-O" and "Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge."