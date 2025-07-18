Who Is Mya Lesnar? Everything To Know About Brock Lesnar's Daughter

How Mya Lesnar Broke Records And Made A Name For Herself

Brock Lesnar's made a name for himself with his physical prowess ... and it looks like his daughter Mya takes after her dad.

The collegiate athlete's set a few records in her track and field career, and she's also come out on top at various championship events over the course of her time in school.

We're going to take a look at the background of the professional wrestler's daughter ... and check out her recent hard launch with her boyfriend!

Mya Comes From An Athletic Family

Mya was born in April 2002 to Lesnar and his former fiancée, Nicole McClain, from whom he eventually split.

She's also got a pair of half-brothers named Turk and Duke, whom her father shares with his wife Rena, who's professionally known as Sable.

In addition to her half-brothers, she's got a stepsister named Mariah, whom her mother welcomed before she married Lesnar.

Oh, and in case Mya's athletic aspirations weren't impressive enough already, both Turk and Duke are devoted ice hockey players ... Duke was selected by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Western Hockey League during its prospect draft in May 2025.

She's A Talented Shot Putter

Mya started her track and field career in high school, where she was named a Class AA Minnesota state champion in 2019.

She continued with shot put at Arizona State University, where she studied criminal justice ... although she transferred to Colorado State University in 2022.

The athlete went on to break several records -- including her own -- at her school, and she was named the NCAA Indoor Women's Shot Put National Champion in 2024.

She came out on top in the women's shot put event at the 2025 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, in June.

Mya Hard-Launched A Relationship With The 49ers' Drew Moss

Although Mya's more than proven her dedication to shot put, she's also made time for her personal life -- and hard-launched her relationship with Drew Moss in a pair of photos on his Instagram account in July 2025.

Moss described the track and field star as his "forever wedding date" in his post's caption, and he included a sweet snap in which he gave her a kiss on the cheek.

Mya was apparently feeling the love as well, as she referred to Moss as "my handsome man" in the comments.