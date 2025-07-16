49ers Lineman Hard Launches Relationship With Brock Lesnar's Daughter, Mya

Love is in the air for NFL offensive lineman Drew Moss and Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya ... the two just confirmed they're in a serious relationship!!!

Moss hard launched the romance on his Instagram this week ... sharing two photos of them at a recent wedding with the caption, "Forever wedding date❤️."

In one of the pics, they can be seen flashing big grins as they pose next to each other for a camera. In the other, Moss planted a big kiss on his boo's cheek.

Mya wrote a sweet message to Drew in the comment section ... typing, "My handsome man." She added a heart-eyes emoji as well.

No word on how long the two have been seeing each other ... but it's pretty clear they met while they were competing at Colorado State.

Mya, as you know, is a superstar track and field athlete for the Rams who just recently won the 2025 NCAA Division I shot put title. Moss, meanwhile, started 25 games for CSU's football team the last two seasons.

Mya Lesnar, daughter of Brock Lesnar, wins the NCAA shot put championship on her FIRST throw (19.01m) 🤯👏 pic.twitter.com/nhvC9iYkOO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 13, 2025 @BleacherReport

Moss is now in San Francisco -- he joined the 49ers as an undrafted free agent this offseason -- but it appears the two are fully ready to be long-distance lovers for the time being.