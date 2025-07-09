NFL's Demarcus Robinson Gets Probation In DUI Case

UPDATE

9:51 AM PT -- Demarcus Robinson's attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna of Werksman Jackson & Quinn LLP, tells TMZ Sports ... "Mr. Robinson has taken this process extremely seriously by already completing most of the terms of his probation. We expect that his probation will terminate early at the 18-month mark after which his case will be expunged."

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has been sentenced to probation in his DUI case, TMZ Sports has learned.

Court records show the 30-year-old cut a deal with Los Angeles prosecutors this week and submitted a plea of nolo contendere to one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol.

A judge sentenced him to 36 months of probation ... and ordered him to pay a $390 fine, records show. As part of the pact with prosecutors, he also must complete several programs, including a MADD victim impact program.

Robinson was initially charged in the case following allegations he was drinking and driving in L.A. just after his Rams lost a November "Sunday Night Football" matchup with the Eagles.

Authorities alleged that in the early hours of Nov. 25, he was driving at speeds of over 100 MPH ... and displayed signs of intoxication during an ensuing traffic stop.

Despite the case, Robinson played in all 17 Rams games in the 2024 season, logging 31 catches for 505 yards and seven TDs.

In March, he joined the Niners in free agency on a 2-year, $9.5 million deal.