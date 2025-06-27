49ers Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir Arrested

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Lenoir -- who recorded one forced fumble and two interceptions last season -- was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department at around 5:30 PM and was booked for resisting a peace officer a few hours later.

Law enforcement sources tell us cops approached Lenoir and a man named Marcus Cunningham when they observed vehicles double-parked and blocking traffic.

We're told cops suspected criminal activity ... and noticed a gun in Cunningham's car.

During the interaction, we're told Cunningham threw Lenoir his car keys ... and when officers asked the defensive star to hand them over, he did not -- and was arrested on one count of resisting a peace officer.

He was released on Friday morning and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Cunningham was also arrested for possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

The 49ers selected the former Oregon Ducks star in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and became one of the best defensive weapons on the team.

His performance on the field earned him a new five-year, $92 million extension last season.