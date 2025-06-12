NFL's Jimmie Ward Arrested For Domestic Violence

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward -- a former first-round pick -- was arrested on Thursday morning on a domestic violence charge, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Jail records show the 33-year-old was taken into custody in Montgomery County, Texas at around 5:38 AM and booked on one felony count of assault fam/house impede breath/circ.

Further details surrounding the arrest were not made immediately available.

The Texans said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle they "are aware of the report involving Jimmie Ward" and "are gathering more information and have no further comment at this time."

Ward began his NFL career back in 2014 -- after the 49ers took him with the No. 30 overall pick in the draft. He played nine years for San Francisco, before joining Houston for the 2023 season.

In his two years in a Texans uniform, he's started 20 games and recorded three interceptions. He's currently under contract with the team through this season.