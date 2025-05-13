Ex-NBA Star Zach Randolph Under Investigation For Alleged Domestic Violence

Former NBA star Zach Randolph is currently at the center of a police investigation ... after cops say a woman told them he roughed her up during a 2024 incident.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports ... the woman alleged the attack went down in September -- after the two had gotten into an argument at a Los Angeles-area home.

It's not yet clear why the woman waited multiple months to report the claims -- though we're told she did present authorities with photographs of the injuries she said she suffered at the hands of Randolph.

Cops say they've taken a domestic violence report and are probing the matter -- though no arrests have been made yet.

We've made multiple attempts to reach Randolph for comment, but so far, we've yet to hear back.

Randolph played in the NBA from 2001-02 to 2017-18 -- and made two All-Star Games. In his career, he averaged 16.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.