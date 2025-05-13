Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ex-NBA Star Zach Randolph Under Investigation For Alleged Domestic Violence

Ex-NBA Star Zach Randolph Under Police Investigation For Alleged Dom. Violence

Published
Zach Randolph kings neutral main getty
Getty

Former NBA star Zach Randolph is currently at the center of a police investigation ... after cops say a woman told them he roughed her up during a 2024 incident.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports ... the woman alleged the attack went down in September -- after the two had gotten into an argument at a Los Angeles-area home.

Zach Randolph grizzlies sub getty swipe 1
Getty

It's not yet clear why the woman waited multiple months to report the claims -- though we're told she did present authorities with photographs of the injuries she said she suffered at the hands of Randolph.

Cops say they've taken a domestic violence report and are probing the matter -- though no arrests have been made yet.

Zach Randolph blazers sub getty swipe 1
Getty

We've made multiple attempts to reach Randolph for comment, but so far, we've yet to hear back.

Randolph played in the NBA from 2001-02 to 2017-18 -- and made two All-Star Games. In his career, he averaged 16.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

Diddy Inside the Trail-INLINE-PROMO-watch-free

Following his NBA days, Randolph has carved out a career in the media world -- recently starring on the "Out The Mud Podcast" with Tony Allen.

related articles