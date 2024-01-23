Shaquille O'Neal & Zach Randolph's Daughters Named McDonald's All-Americans

Shaquille O'Neal and Zach Randolph's daughters are following in their giant footsteps ... the ex-NBA stars' offspring were just named McDonald's All-Americans -- just like their dads!!

The final rosters were revealed Tuesday ... and, sure enough, both Me'Arah O'Neal and Mackenly Randolph were selected to play in the prestigious event, which will go down April 2 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

17-year-old Me'Arah -- a 6-foot-3 guard/forward out of Episcopal High School in Texas -- recently committed to play for the Florida Gators ... and she was stoked to learn of the new honor on Tuesday.

"God did❤️🙏🏽," she wrote on her Instagram page after the announcement was made. "Grateful is an understatement."

Meanwhile, Randolph's daughter -- a 17-year-old forward out of Sierra Canyon in California -- was pumped to earn the spot in the big game as well ... going crazy after she saw her name pop up on TV during the announcement special.

The duo's famous fathers, of course, both starred in their iterations of the MCDAAG ... with Shaq winning co-MVP in 1989 and Randolph winning the award in 2000.

Other notables who were selected for the annual all-star game -- which features 48 total boys and girls -- included Cooper Flagg, Joyce Edwards, Sarah Strong, Dylan Harper and Jaloni Cambridge.