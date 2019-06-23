Zach Randolph Lakers Will Win Championship ... With Anthony Davis

Zach Randolph Says Lakers Will Win Championship With Anthony Davis

EXCLUSIVE

Anthony Davis WILL bring L.A. another championship ... so says Zach Randolph -- who tells TMZ Sports, "The Lakers are going to be on top again."

Of course, LeBron's squad just picked up AD from the Pelicans in a trade that sent just about everybody in L.A. to New Orleans for the All-Star center.

But, Z-Bo thinks that's the move that'll shift the power in the NBA to the City of Angels ... telling us out at LAX this week he expects the Lakers to win it all very soon.

In fact, Zach sure seems like a guy who'd now be interested in playing alongside AD and Bron!!!

As for Randolph's old Grizzlies teammate, Mike Conley ... Zach says he's stoked for his friend to join up with Donovan Mitchell in Utah ... saying, "the sky is the limit for him" with the Jazz.

By the way, Randolph doesn't seem to have any desire to retire soon ... and he tells us he's "back to training" for the 2019-2020 season already!!!