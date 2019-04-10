Anthony Davis Says 'That's All, Folks' Shirt Was Not a Shot at Pelicans

Anthony Davis is insisting he didn't use his wardrobe to send parting shots at the Pelicans ... saying his "That's All, Folks" shirt was a coincidence, because he doesn't even dress himself!!!
AD -- who publicly requested a trade earlier this season -- caught some heat for the Looney Tunes shirt ... with some people saying it was a thinly-veiled way of saying "goodbye" as he walked into the last game of the season.
But, the NBA superstar is adamant his shirt was NOT a diss -- insisting he's just a big Bugs Bunny fan.
Anthony Davis on his “That’s all Folks!” T-shirt: “I didn’t choose it.” #pelicans pic.twitter.com/kAcDR5Gm5E— PelicansHoops (@PelicansHoops) April 10, 2019
"I'm a big cartoon guy, Loony Tunes is actually my favorite," Davis told reporters on Wednesday.
"I actually didn't choose it, it was hanging for me already when I went to put my clothes on."
So ... if dude is telling the truth, does this mean Anthony Davis is REALLY dropping a major hint that he's gonna be in "Space Jam 2?"
... somewhere Bron is crossing his fingers.