Anthony Davis 'That's All, Folks' Shirt Wasn't a Diss ... I Don't Dress Myself!

4/10/2019 9:38 AM PDT

Anthony Davis Says 'That's All, Folks' Shirt Was Not a Shot at Pelicans

Breaking News

Anthony Davis is insisting he didn't use his wardrobe to send parting shots at the Pelicans ... saying his "That's All, Folks" shirt was a coincidence, because he doesn't even dress himself!!!

AD -- who publicly requested a trade earlier this season -- caught some heat for the Looney Tunes shirt ... with some people saying it was a thinly-veiled way of saying "goodbye" as he walked into the last game of the season. 

But, the NBA superstar is adamant his shirt was NOT a diss -- insisting he's just a big Bugs Bunny fan.

"I'm a big cartoon guy, Loony Tunes is actually my favorite," Davis told reporters on Wednesday.

"I actually didn't choose it, it was hanging for me already when I went to put my clothes on."

So ... if dude is telling the truth, does this mean Anthony Davis is REALLY dropping a major hint that he's gonna be in "Space Jam 2?"

... somewhere Bron is crossing his fingers

