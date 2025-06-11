Greg Hardy Says He, Family 'Perfectly Fine' Despite Domestic Violence Arrest

Greg Hardy is breaking his silence on his recent domestic violence arrest ... insisting he and his family "are all perfectly fine" -- despite the disturbing allegations that were made against him last week.

Hardy took to his Instagram page to share the update with his followers on Tuesday ... just less than a week after he was thrown behind bars for allegedly getting physical with his girlfriend during a dispute at their home in Richardson, Texas.

Hardy shared two videos and a picture of him getting cozy with his family ... with a caption that read, "Please stop spreading what these chaos machines post, they don’t know any facts then fuel the fire that effects my kids and my wife."

"Things get emotional but has never and will never be what you clowns are trying to spread," he added. "I ask with all my heart please, My family and I are all perfectly fine. Please stop spreading lies and rumors and give our family the time and space to work through it all in private."

According to the Richardson Police Department, Hardy put his hands on his GF after she had accused him of cheating on her. Cops wrote in documents Hardy's girlfriend told officers the former Dallas Cowboys pass rusher pushed her and also put one of his hands around her neck.

The docs stated cops noted scratches and redness on the accuser's body that were "consistent with a physical altercation."

Hardy did tell cops, according to the docs, he was involved in a dispute with his GF, but he was "adamant" he never did anything more than merely move her out of the way.