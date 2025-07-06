Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver KaVontae Turpin Arrested for Possession, Carrying Weapon

KaVontae Turpin -- a three-year NFL veteran -- was arrested this weekend for marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was booked into the Collin County jail Saturday after he was arrested for the two misdemeanors in Allen, Texas.

He was released on Sunday. We've reached out to law enforcement for more information.

Turpin played in several smaller professional football leagues after graduating from TCU in 2019 ... including spending a season with the USFL's New Jersey Generals in 2022.

He signed a three-year deal with Dallas in July of that year ... and, he's slowly gained playing time over the years -- setting career highs in catches and receiving yards this past season.

Turpin signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract with Dallas in March.