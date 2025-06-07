Former NFL Star Kelvin Joseph Jr. Arrested for DWI in Connection to Fatal Crash

Kelvin Joseph Jr. -- a once-promising young NFL player -- has been arrested in Texas in connection with a fatal crash.

The former Dallas Cowboys cornerback was taken into custody Saturday morning after an accident left a 27-year-old motorcycle rider dead in Richardson, Texas.

According to an explanation on the Richardson Police Department Facebook page ... officers were called to the scene of a crash at approximately 5 AM this morning, where they found Cody Morris of Plano, Texas, deceased. There was not another vehicle there.

About 40 minutes later, Plano Police say they received a call from Joseph ... who cops say they determined had been involved in a car crash with the motorcyclist while in a BMW sedan.

Officers claims they also observed signs that Joseph was intoxicated when they spoke with him, and they arrested him.

Joseph was arrested for driving while intoxicated and collision involving personal injury or death. He's still being held as of Saturday afternoon and bond in his case has not yet been set.

Kelvin was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Cowboys. He played in 33 games across four NFL seasons for the Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts. He's currently a member of the UFL team, the DC Defenders.