Police Chief Says Hate Crime Dismissal in Jonathan Joss Murder 'Premature'

Play video content San Antonio Police Department

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus offered a full-throated mea culpa to the LGBTQ+ community on Thursday ... saying his department made a mistake by so quickly dismissing the hate crime allegation in the shooting death of Jonathan Joss.

The "King of the Hill" voice actor was shot to death Sunday night on his own property in the city, allegedly by neighbor Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez during a heated exchange ... but Joss' husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, called the shooting a homophobic hate crime. The next day ... police said in a statement there was no evidence of a hate crime.

Chief McManus told reporters on Thursday that the announcement was "way too premature" ... and he took full responsibility. In the same breath ... the chief reassured the LGBTQ+ community their safety was of the utmost importance to police.

As for why the suspect has not been charged with a hate crime ... the chief explained that in Texas, a hate crime is a sentence enhancement, meaning it would be determined at sentencing.

Alvarez has been charged with murder ... he was released on $200K bond Wednesday. He's being held on house arrest awaiting trial, and he's required to wear an ankle monitor, and he's not allowed to access guns, drugs or booze.