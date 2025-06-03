Chris Pratt, ‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Honor Jonathan Joss After Tragic Death

Chris Pratt and his "Parks and Recreation" family are honoring the legacy of their fellow cast member Jonathan Joss after his shocking death on Sunday.

CP reacted to the news on his Instagram Story Monday, writing ... "Damn. RIP Jonathan. Always such a kind dude ... Sad to see. Prayers up. Hug your loved ones."

Meanwhile, Nick Offerman told People he and his former costars are "heartbroken" and have been texting each other following the upsetting news.

He added ... "Jonathan was such a sweet guy and we loved having him as our Chief Ken Hotate. A terrible tragedy."

As Nick noted, Jonathan played the leader of the Native American Wamapoke Tribe in the popular NBC sitcom for five years.

Nick did not reveal exactly who in the cast was texting one another, but alongside Chris, he starred opposite Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza and Adam Scott.

Jonathan also landed roles in films including 2022's "Abduction of the Fourth Kind," 2016's "The Magnificent Seven," and "True Grit" in 2010.

TMZ broke the news of his death Monday -- the actor's San Antonio, Texas neighbor, Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja, allegedly shot him several times at his property before speeding away in a vehicle.

Sigfredo was swiftly located and arrested, and has been charged with murder.

We also first reported the fatal shooting stemmed from ongoing beef between the two men.

Meanwhile ... Jonathan's husband of only a few months, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, claimed they were both the victims of homophobia and constant harassment, even casting suspicion on the cause of a house fire that destroyed Joss' family residence.