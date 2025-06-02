'King of the Hill' Actor's Husband Details Deadly Texas Shooting, Claims Homophobia

Jonathan Joss, the voice actor who portrayed John Redcorn on the animated TV show "King of the Hill," was killed by a gunman on his own property ... and now Joss' husband has released a statement online, detailing the deadly event, and leveling an accusation of homophobia against a neighbor Joss reportedly had an ongoing dispute with for years.

Tristan Kern de Gonzales posted on Joss' Facebook page midday Monday, and described how his husband was tragically shot in front of him at the site of their burned home in San Antonio Sunday night ... and his story seems to match up with what we earlier heard from neighbors on the block.

Gonzales said he and Joss had gone to the location of the once-standing abode to retrieve some mail ... we heard earlier the mail included a check related to the house fire.

We were earlier told Joss' home burned down after he used a BBQ pit to heat it ... after the city allegedly shut off his power when the home was deemed unsafe and uninhabitable.

But Gonzales seems to indicate he thinks something suspicious led to the fire ... "That home was burned down after two years of threats from people in the area who repeatedly told us they would set it on fire. We reported these threats to law enforcement multiple times and nothing was done."

He goes on to say he and his husband were the targets of regular harassment that was "openly homophobic."

Gonzales said while he and Joss were at the site of the destruction Sunday, they found the skull of one of their dogs that died in the fire ... and that triggered their grief, and he says they "began yelling and crying." He said a man "yelling violent homophobic slurs at us" showed up ... and "raised a gun from his lap and fired."

Gonzales says neither he nor Joss were armed ... he says Joss pushed him out of the way of the gunfire, saving Tristan's life at the expense of Jonathan's own.

"He was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other," Gonzales writes. He said he was with Joss when he passed.

Gonzales also revealed he and his husband were newlyweds ... "We picked Valentine's Day. We were in the process of looking for a trailer and planning our future."