Deadly Police Shooting That Injured Two Officers Caught on Body Cam Video

Cops Get Into Shoot Out at Traffic Stop

Three cops got into a fatal shootout with a motorist in Virginia -- and it was all caught on police body cam ... and the footage is just wild.

The Fairfax County Police Department publicly released the videos Friday after the April 23 shooting in which the driver, Jamal Wali, was killed by cop bullets in Fair Oaks.

Police say they pulled over Wali because he had an expired registration on his car -- and the fireworks started the moment one of the officers approached the driver’s side window.

Check out the video ... right off the bat, Wali becomes argumentative with the officer -- who is talking to him in a professional and respectful manner.

Wali, who is armed with a pistol, becomes more and more aggressive as the officer calls for backup. Two more cops arrive and all hell eventually breaks loose with Wali firing at the cops ... who return fire, killing him.

Two of the cops were shot by Wali, but their injuries were non-life-threatening.