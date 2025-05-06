A$AP Rocky Says Acting in Spike Lee Film Kept Mind Off Gun Assault Trial

A$AP Rocky's whirlwind Met Gala hosting duties wouldn't have been possible had he been found guilty at his shooting trial ... a moment that's affected his music career -- but boosted his filmography!!!

While speaking to Variety, Rocky spoke out on how the attempted murder allegations levied by his ex-associate A$AP Relli were both “gut-wrenching and nerve-racking," but he was able to channel his emotions through his "Yung Felon" character in Spike Lee's "Highest 2 Lowest" film.

The trailer was released to match Met Gala's energy ... Rocky says portraying an inmate allowed him "to act like a piece of s*** who was going away for a long time but didn’t realize the consequences, because in real life, I knew exactly what the consequences felt like."

Rocky's been teasing his 4th album, "Don't Be Dumb," for nearly 7 years, ever since his last one dropped ... but explained the trial "handicapped" his creative process. He didn't have any musical updates when we saw him out in NYC this week.

But make no mistake, Rocky says he's been happy since the trial ended.