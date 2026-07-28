Late Music Producer Tay Keith Left Behind Massive Estate When He Died

Music producer Tay Keith left behind a massive estate when he died, including a car collection and a home in Tennessee, TMZ has learned.

Court docs reveal Tay’s family member was appointed as the administrator of his estate.

The family member said the estate includes substantial assets, bank accounts, money market accounts, a Mercedes-Maybach and a Lambo. The other assets include 50% interest in a home in Memphis, interest in Shadow Tequila, a 50% interest in an engineering studio, music publishing interests, his music catalog, and his trademark and royalties.

The family member said she plans to work with Tay’s record label and publishing companies to work on getting payments sent to them.

The paperwork noted Tay was not married and did not have any children when he died. The producer did not leave behind a will.

As TMZ first reported, Tay Keith -- real name: Brytavious Lakeith Chambers -- died on June 18, 2026, at the age of 29.

The music producer, who worked with Travis Scott, Sexyy Red and many others, was found dead inside his Nashville apartment.

Play video content Video: 911 Audio Captures Tay Keith’s Girlfriend Requesting Assistance From Police Nashville Department of Emergency Communications

The producer was found by officials after his girlfriend called 911 asking for a welfare check.

She said he called her asking her to come over but then stopped responding. She told police Tay had high blood pressure and breathing issues.