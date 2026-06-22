Tay Keith's Girlfriend Heard On 911 Audio Asking Cops For Help

Play video content Video: 911 Audio Captures Tay Keith’s Girlfriend Requesting Assistance From Police Nashville Department of Emergency Communications

Tay Keith's girlfriend was panicking about the music producer's health before learning he was dead ... so much so, she dialed 911 to get a wellness check.

In the dispatch audio we obtained, she expresses concern for Tay -- whose real name is Brytavious Lakeith Chambers -- after he had asked her to come visit him, but then went radio silent on her.

After a full 24 hours of "crickets" from Tay, she was worried enough to call 911 ... and the audio reveals the dispatcher asking if Tay had any known health issues.

Tay's GF responds, saying he has had breathing complications and high blood pressure.

She also explains she'd knocked on his door and called him multiple times ... all without hearing a peep back from Tay.

As we reported, Tay was found dead Thursday in his Nashville apartment. Cops say foul play isn't suspected.