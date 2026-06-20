Austin Metcalf's Friend Describes Karmelo Anthony to 911 Dispatcher After Stabbing

Play video content Video: Austin Metcalf 911 Audio, Karmelo

Austin Metcalf's friend described Karmelo Anthony to a 911 dispatcher right after the stabbing last year ... while seeming confident the situation was over because some coaches grabbed him.

New 911 audio has been released which came from a friend of Austin's ... who tells the dispatcher his friend has been stabbed in the chest.

She asks if he can see the assailant ... and he says he can -- describing the person who stabbed Austin as Black, wearing an Essentials sweatshirt and a pair of blue sweatpants.

Play video content Video: Karmelo Anthony Cries To Police in Newly Released Bodycam Footage

We know Karmelo was wearing that outfit because body cam footage of the incident showed him in the ensemble as cops took him away ... while he cried and claimed self-defense.

During the 911 call, Metcalf's friend says he's not sure if Anthony still has the weapon ... but he's no longer a threat. The dispatcher asks why he says that, and he tells her coaches have stopped him and seem to be handling the situation.

Play video content Video: 911 Audio Reveals Desperate Attempts to Save Austin Metcalf

This 911 call's far different than the other we've published ... in which a person right next to Metcalf talks to a dispatcher while others perform CPR.

The haunting audio captured the pleading of the Good Samaritans who jumped into help ... begging Metcalf to live.