Jeff Metcalf Slams Frisco School Superintendent Over Karmelo Anthony

Play video content Video: Jeff Metcalf Criticizes Frisco School Superintendent Over Karmelo Anthony Matter JinxedSip

Austin Metcalf's dad ripped into pretty much everyone on his recent podcast appearance ... this time he's taking aim at the school superintendent, calling him a "bald-headed piece of s***."

Jeff Metcalf went after Frisco Superintendent Dr. Mike Waldrip on Sarah Fields' "JinxedSip" podcast ... calling him "the most spineless, coward piece of s*** I've ever met in my entire life."

He blasted Waldrip for allowing Karmelo Anthony to graduate high school after stabbing his son to death at a track meet in April 2025. Jeff argued that Karmelo shouldn't have been able to graduate because he says the school handbook allegedly declares murder to be grounds for "mandatory expulsion."

To be clear ... Karmelo was found guilty of murder on Tuesday, after a jury spent hours deliberating following multiple days of testimony. However, Jeff also claims the school's attendance policy alone should've kept Karmelo from graduating ... saying he allegedly didn't go back to school after April 2.

He said on the podcast ... "I don't give a s*** if he had the credits, didn't make the attendance." Jeff claims Waldrip allowed a "murderer" to graduate, but waited until "after the elections" to respond to his ex-wife's email. Austin's dad called Waldrip a "bald-headed piece of s***" for allegedly being pressured into allowing Karmelo to receive his diploma.

He then goes on a rant saying Frisco Independent School District -- and the town -- "is no longer what it used to be" ... implying the city changed when it became more diverse. He claims he believes everyone has a right to live wherever they want ... but said he doesn't think Frisco has changed "for the better."

Back to the graduation drama -- Jeff accuses the school of originally refusing to leave an open chair for Austin at the ceremony, and to let his twin brother, Hunter, accept his diploma in his honor -- it's all in the clip.

As we previously reported, Jeff coined a racist nickname for Karmelo on this same podcast appearance ... smiling as he called him a "watermelon felon."