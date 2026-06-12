Karmelo Anthony's Trial Lawyer Thinks Karmelo Feels Remorse For Killing Austin Metcalf

Karmelo Anthony made a split-second decision to stab Austin Metcalf ... a fatal choice he regrets ... so says the lawyer who represented him during his murder trial.

We asked Mike Howard if he thinks his former client is remorseful for fatally stabbing Austin in April 2025 during a Texas high school track meet ... and he started off by saying it's hard to gauge Karmelo's exact feelings fairly because Karmelo didn't testify in court.

However, Howard tells TMZ ... "I believe from my many interactions with him that, while he believed that in that split-second of chaos that he was defending himself, that Karmelo also has and continues to feel remorse for Austin Metcalf, for Hunter Metcalf, for the entire family for their loss."

Worth noting ... Karmelo hasn't come out and expressed remorse explicitly since Austin's death ... though, to be fair, many criminal defendants are advised by lawyers not to speak while legal matters are pending.

We also asked Howard if he advised Karmelo not to take the stand in his own defense during the trial ... but he told us attorney-client privilege prevents him from disclosing that information.

Howard did note the ultimate choice about whether a defendant testifies in their own defense lies with them -- a lawyer can only advise -- so it sounds like Karmelo had final say on whether to speak in open court.

As you know ... Karmelo was sentenced to 35 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of murder earlier this week. Metcalf's father, Jeff, has spoken up since a judge lifted the gag order on the case -- using a racist nickname when speaking about Karmelo.