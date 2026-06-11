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Karmelo Anthony's Parents Say He Wasn't Looking For a Fight

Karmelo Anthony's Parents Our Son Wasn't Picking A Fight

By TMZ Staff
Published
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HE WAS THREATENED
Video: Karmelo Anthony’s Family Says He Wasn’t Trying to Start a Fight
The Breakfast Club

Karmelo Anthony's parents say their son was not looking for a fight at a Texas high school track meet that turned deadly ... they say that's just the picture the prosecution was trying to paint.

Kala Hayes and Andrew Anthony were on Thursday's episode of "The Breakfast Club," where they told Mimi Brown their son's verdict sends a clear message ... you don't have a right to defend yourself, even if you're attacked or ganged up on.

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ON TO THE NEXT ONE
Video: Karmelo Anthony's Parents Say They Are Seeking Out New Attorney For Appeal
The Breakfast Club

Andrew insisted in the interview that their son did not show up with bad intentions ... and he said Karmelo was caught on camera fleeing the scene because he was running to a teacher for help.

Andrew added that the teacher testified in court and said he had to stop another kid from jumping on their son.

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Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice

Karmelo's going to appeal after being found guilty of murder and sentenced to 35 years in prison ... and his parents say they're trying to find a new lawyer.

As we previously reported, Kala and Andrew said in the teaser for the episode that they didn't believe their son got a fair trial ... saying it felt like a "setup."

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Frisco Memorial Football

Karmelo was convicted of fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf at a Texas track meet last year ... and discourse has been divided over whether or not race played into the trial's outcome.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett talked to TMZ DC and questioned whether race played a factor in the jury's decision. Cardi B also vocally expressed that something wasn't right about the case.

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"EVIDENCE OF A BROKEN SYSTEM"
Video: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Argues Race Influenced Karmelo Anthony Murder Verdict
TMZ.com

And, as you know, there were no Black jurors on the panel.

However, Rep. Randy Fine -- who admittedly "didn't watch one minute" of the trial -- believes it wasn't about race ... and presumes the outcome would be the same if roles were reversed.

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