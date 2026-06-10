Karmelo Anthony's Grandmother Chants 'Racist, Biased, Prejudiced' After Trial

Karmelo Anthony's murder trial was an emotional one for everyone involved ... and his grandmother seems to feel strongly that justice was not served.

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After Karmelo was convicted and sentenced for killing Austin Metcalf, a crowd formed in the parking lot outside the courthouse ... gathering around Karmelo's grandmother, Toni Hayes, and other loved ones to show support.

While getting into a car to leave, Toni starts chanting "racist, biased, prejudiced" ... and the crowd eventually joins in.

As you know, Karmelo was found guilty of murdering Austin by stabbing him to death at a Texas high school track meet.

Karmelo's legal team had argued that he was acting in self-defense ... but the jury didn't go for it. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The verdict has people divided -- with some saying racism played a factor, while others argue race had nothing to do with the case.

Cardi B sounded off on social media Tuesday night, saying the prosecution wanted to make an example of Karmelo ... and not actually serve justice.

Remember, there were no Black jurors on the panel.

The prosecution had removed a bunch of people from the pool ... including 2 Black prospective jurors, multiple outlets had reported.