Karmelo Anthony's $630K Crowdfunding Page Canned After Murder Conviction

A Karmelo Anthony crowdfunding page that raised more than $630K has been yanked ... a day after the 19-year-old was convicted of murdering Austin Metcalf.

A rep for GiveSendGo tells TMZ ... the page created by Karmelo's mom was allowed because everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty ... but after his conviction things changed.

The funds -- which climbed over $633,000 as of Wednesday morning -- were intended for "legal defense and family relocation" ... and according to GiveSendGo the funds have been distributed over the past year for said purposes.

Karmelo was initially held on a $1 Million bond, but it was reduced to $250,000. He was released on house arrest with an ankle monitor to await his trial, which wrapped Tuesday with his conviction and 35-year prison sentence.

The GiveSendGo rep also said ... "Our prayer is for Austin Metcalf's family, for all those affected, and for justice, mercy, and peace in our community."

Anthony is currently being held at Collin County Jail and will be transferred to a state prison, where he will serve out his sentence.

As we first reported ... Anthony is planning to appeal ... so there's always a chance his family sets up a new crowdfunding page.