Austin Metcalf's Family 'Happy' with Karmelo Anthony's 35-Year Sentence

Austin Metcalf's family is "very happy" with Karmelo Anthony's 35-year sentence after he was found guilty of murdering the high school football player ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to the prosecution in Anthony's murder trial tell TMZ ... both the Metcalf family and the prosecution are "happy" and "satisfied" with the verdict and sentence ... adding they all see this as a win.

As you know, a jury in Collin County, Texas decided Anthony was guilty of murder after he fatally stabbed Metcalf at an April 2025 high school track meet.

Anthony's defense team said he reacted in self-defense after Metcalf shoved him during their dispute ... but the jury did not see that as an acceptable excuse for ending Metcalf's life.

There was online chatter the verdict might be overturned due to an alleged photo of Austin's father, Jeff, posing with District Attorney Greg Willis and Judge John Roach Jr. ahead of the trial.

But, as TMZ first reported, the photo actually showed Jeff with random people instead of anyone connected to the case.