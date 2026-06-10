Austin Metcalf's Family Receiving Death Threats After Karmelo Anthony Verdict

... Your Son 'F***ed Around and Found Out'

Austin Metcalf's family is getting inundated with dozens of death threats and other hateful messages following Karmelo Anthony's murder conviction ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to the trial tell TMZ ... the Metcalf family has been receiving death threats since Anthony was arrested for fatally stabbing Austin in April 2025 ... but after Tuesday's guilty verdict, the family was flooded with dozens of hateful messages across social media and text messages to their personal phones.

TMZ obtained one of the hostile messages, which you can see above. Someone told the family Austin's twin brother, Hunter, should have died and that Austin "f***ed around and found out."

TMZ has also learned that people are threatening to show up to Metcalf family homes, taunting them by saying they're soiling Austin's grave.

We're told police are aware of these threats.

As we reported, a jury found Anthony guilty of murder after he fatally stabbed Austin at an April 2025 high school track meet. He was swiftly hit with a 35-year prison sentence, which his legal team plans to appeal.