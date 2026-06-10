Karmelo Anthony's New Mugshot Revealed as He's Transferred to State Prison

Karmelo Anthony has officially traded county jail for state prison ... and the convicted killer posed for a new mugshot after being transferred into the Texas prison system to begin serving his 35-year sentence for murdering Austin Metcalf.

The 19-year-old appears with a shaved head and wearing a sleeveless prison tunic in the new booking photo taken after his move into state custody Wednesday morning. Anthony spent Tuesday night in county jail before being transferred to the Wallace Pack Unit near Houston.

Anthony was convicted and sentenced on Tuesday for Austin's murder ... meaning he only spent one night in jail following the guilty verdict before going to prison.

In a new interview, Anthony's parents, Kala Hayes and Andrew Anthony, said they don't believe their son received a fair trial. When asked if Karmelo got a fair shake in court, Hayes tearfully replied, "Absolutely not."

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Hayes said the family will continue fighting on Anthony's behalf, adding, "We will not stop fighting for justice for my son." Karmelo's dad described the trial as feeling like a "setup."

The family has also criticized the makeup of the jury, noting there were no Black jurors on the panel. Prosecutors dismissed two Black prospective jurors during jury selection, and the judge overruled defense objections. Prosecutors maintained the case was handled in a "race-neutral" manner.