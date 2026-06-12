Let Me Tell You Why Karmelo Had No Black Jurors

Play video content Video: Austin Metcalf's Dad Goes Off On Complaints Karmelo Anthony's Trial Had No Black Jurors JinxedSip

Austin Metcalf's father, Jeff Metcalf, has a theory about why Karmelo Anthony's trial included no Black jurors ... and he minced no words in his explanation.

Jeff went on Sarah Fields' "JinxedSip" podcast and unleashed his rage toward those upset with the racial makeup of Karmelo's murder trial jury ... saying it's because Black folks can't be unbiased or even get their own lives straight.

Just watch the shocking clip ... after telling Black people they were unable to hold bias from the trial, he says a majority don't know their own fathers and have a bunch of baby mamas running around living off government assistance ... yikes.

Jeff does concede that white people are just as guilty ... and goes on to call out anyone wanting to live off handouts.

BTW, Jeff noted he usually doesn't let himself go off like this, but he's had to hold everything in over the last year due to a gag order ... so he gave himself permission to speak his mind.

As we told you, Jeff also blasted Karmelo's parents, Andrew and Kala, as "cowards" and "grifters" who abandoned their son once he couldn't be used for money during another explosive part of the podcast. He labeled Karmelo as a "watermelon felon" as well.

Jeff maintained throughout the podcast that he is not racist, and simply calls it the way he sees it.

As you know, the jury found Karmelo guilty of murder after he fatally stabbed Jeff's son at an April 2025 Texas high school track meet. He pleaded not guilty and claimed the stabbing was in self-defense.