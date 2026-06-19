Karmelo Anthony Says 'I Did It' In Newly Released Evidence, Watch Shocking Videos

Now you can see the evidence against Karmelo Anthony for yourself ... because a Texas court has made a ton of it public.

The court released shocking photos, videos, 911 calls, and other evidence from Karmelo's trial ... where he was sentenced to 35 years in prison for murdering Austin Metcalf.

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This includes a security camera video that shows the murder scene moments before Karmelo fatally stabbed Austin.

You can see some commotion under the tent before a highlighted individual -- believed to be Karmelo -- is shown bounding down the bleachers and running away from the scene.

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The release also includes bodycam footage of Karmelo restrained by officers. The video pans away from him, but you can hear someone say ... "I'm not alleged. I did it."

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The court even made public some pretty graphic images of evidence ... like Austin's stab wound and his bloody clothes.