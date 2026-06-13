Austin Metcalf's Dad Says Twin Brother Hunter Is Still Hurting

Play video content Video: Austin Metcalf's Father Says Hunter Is Still Coping with the Loss Rumble.com/JinxedSip

Austin Metcalf's dad says the effects of that fatal day are still being felt throughout his family ... particularly by Austin's twin brother, Hunter.

Jeff Metcalf opened up about the lasting trauma Hunter has endured during a recent appearance on the "JinxedSip" podcast. Watch the clip -- Jeff shares an emotional glimpse into what his surviving son has been dealing with since witnessing Austin's death, without holding anything back.

Rather than focusing on the trial or the verdict, Jeff's comments center on the human toll left behind ... describing the challenges Hunter has faced and the difficult conversations they've had as a family while trying to move forward.

Jeff also explains why he believes the tragedy reached far beyond the Metcalf household ... affecting classmates, friends and other students who witnessed the violence unfold that day.

As TMZ previously reported, Karmelo Anthony was convicted earlier this week of murdering Austin during an altercation at a Frisco, Texas track meet and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Jeff's podcast appearance has already generated headlines for Jeff's criticism of school officials and Anthony's family ... but this part of the conversation focuses on something far more personal -- the lasting trauma left behind after Austin's death.