Christina Applegate Back Home From Hospital After Lengthy Stay, Doing Well

Christina Applegate is back home after a nearly four-month hospital stay ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Christina, who had been hospitalized in Los Angeles since late March, was recently discharged.

A source close to the actress tells us she is home and doing well.

We broke the story ... the actress was hospitalized in early spring, though it was unclear at the time why she was admitted or how long she would remain there.

Christina later reassured fans on Instagram, thanking them for the "outpouring of love and well wishes."

She shared a photo of her book, "You With The Sad Eyes," and a mug reading "Kissy Kissy," while acknowledging her ongoing health struggles.

Christina wrote, "I'm a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day. I'm taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough."

At the time, Christina's rep declined to say whether she remained hospitalized or what she was being treated for, noting she has a long history of complicated medical conditions she has openly discussed in her memoir and podcast.

Play video content Video: Jamie-Lynn Sigler Announces 'MeSsy' Podcast Will Be On Hiatus MeSsy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Her "MeSsy" podcast cohost, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, announced March 31 the show would be going on hiatus while both women embarked on book tours.