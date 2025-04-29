Christina Applegate Reveals Her Dad Died, Gets Emotional Talking About Him

Play video content MeSsy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Christina Applegate's dad passed away ... and, she got emotional while sharing the news -- full-on bawling during a recent podcast episode.

The actress sat down for a conversation on her 'MeSsy' podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler ... telling guest JoAnna Garcia Swisher that she was crying her eyes out because her father, Robert Applegate, passed away about a week before they were recording.

Listen to the clip ... Christina says this podcast appearance is the first time she's really cried following her dad's death -- saying she was too busy to sit and let herself really cry in the days following his passing.

She added, "We knew he was going to die. Is that an excuse for not feeling? Because you kind of know that someone’s going to go, and you’ve said your goodbyes.”

Swisher shared her own experience with losing her parents ... saying she felt "untethered" after they passed -- and admitting she had to make the difficult choice of taking them off life support.

Christina's dealing with her own health issues BTW ... as you know, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis several years ago -- publicly revealing her battle with the disease back in 2021.

Play video content MeSsy

She's talked about having multiple lesions on her brain, her numerous hospitalizations due to vomiting and diarrhea and the depression she's dealt with in the years since her diagnosis.

Christina's dad was involved in the music industry ... working as a producer at Dot Records when Applegate was born in the early 1970s.

Play video content MeSsy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Robert was 82.