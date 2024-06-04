CHRISTINA APPLEGATE TALKS DEPRESSION BATTLE OVER MS ... 'Trapped in Darkness'

Play video content MeSsy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Christina Applegate's always been open about her MS struggles ... and now she's also revealing her battle with deep depression, which has left her with no joy in living.

On the latest 'MeSsy' podcast episode, Christina told her buddy Jamie-Lynn Sigler her current bout of depression -- which hit after her 2021 multiple sclerosis diagnosis -- is so intense it's something she hasn't experienced in years.

Hear it out in her own words ... she describes it "like a real, f*** it all depression where it's kind of scaring me too a little bit because it feels really fatalistic. I'm trapped in like this darkness right now that I haven't felt like ... I don't even know how long, probably 20-something years."

The new episode was recorded not long after Christina's surprise appearance at the Emmys in January ... which she called the hardest day of her life and mentioned how she didn't sleep for 2 days afterward because of the toll MS took on her body.

"This is being really honest ... I don't enjoy living. I don't enjoy it. I don't enjoy things anymore," Christina candidly added.

CA further reiterated the challenges of living in a disabled body, especially when she compared it to how she used to be.

Despite her mental health battle, Christina acknowledged she's kinda accepted life's going to be this way, and MS was not a reason to stop living -- adding to Jamie-Lynn, "I sit here across from you, and you still make me laugh like nobody else can. You still make me smile. You make me feel loved."

Christina isn't new to tackling tough topics ... on top of her MS, she's opened up about her past eating disorder, stomach bugs and more -- but depression is undoubtedly one of the most serious topics she's covered.