Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Christina Applegate Gets Standing Ovation at Emmys, Jokes About MS

Christina Applegate Standing Ovation At Emmys ... Jokes About Shaming MS

1/15/2024 5:59 PM PT
"Don't shame me"
FOX

Christina Applegate got folks out of their seats at the Emmys ... and it's all because of her courage.

The "Dead to Me" star, who is dealing with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, came out to a standing ovation as she presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Christina used a cane to get to the stage as the crowd rose to its feet and applauded.

Ya gotta see the video ... she got emotional about the reception she was getting, and cracked a joke, saying ... "You're totally shaming me with disability by standing up."

Christina in most recent project, Dead to Me
Netflix

Remember, Christina revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis back in 2021, referring to it as a "strange journey."

It's great to see her involved at the Emmys ... when she was up for a SAG award last year she said it would likely be her last award show as an actress because of MS.

christina applegate
Getty

At that award show she used a cane with a powerful message on it ... "F U MS." While her cane Monday night wasn't fitted with any such note, Christina's presence onstage said plenty.

Christina Applegate Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Christina Applegate Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

If her acting career is over, as Christina's predicted, she could certainly still do award show presenting --- she had the Emmys crowd wrapped around her finger.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later