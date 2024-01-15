Christina Applegate Gets Standing Ovation at Emmys, Jokes About MS

Play video content FOX

Christina Applegate got folks out of their seats at the Emmys ... and it's all because of her courage.

The "Dead to Me" star, who is dealing with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, came out to a standing ovation as she presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Christina used a cane to get to the stage as the crowd rose to its feet and applauded.

Ya gotta see the video ... she got emotional about the reception she was getting, and cracked a joke, saying ... "You're totally shaming me with disability by standing up."

Remember, Christina revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis back in 2021, referring to it as a "strange journey."

It's great to see her involved at the Emmys ... when she was up for a SAG award last year she said it would likely be her last award show as an actress because of MS.

At that award show she used a cane with a powerful message on it ... "F U MS." While her cane Monday night wasn't fitted with any such note, Christina's presence onstage said plenty.