Christina Applegate Says She's Gained 40 Pounds & Walks With Cane Due To MS

Christina Applegate is opening up about her struggles with multiple sclerosis, ahead of her first appearance on the big screen ... revealing she put on 40 pounds and can't walk without a cane.

The "Married... with Children" star got candid with the New York Times ... saying the upcoming season of "Dead to Me" would be "the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am."

Christina said she had been struggling to accept the weight gain and her impaired mobility ... saying she's aware of all the changes but says, "I'm never going to accept this."

She took it a step further, saying she felt she had to "process the loss of [her] life" ... and was forced to accept a new normal.

As we reported, the actress revealed she'd been diagnosed with MS back in August, 2021. At the time she said, "It's been a strange journey. But, I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition."

She continued, "It's been a tough road. But, as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it."