Christina Applegate Details Battle with Eating Disorder in Her Youth

Play video content MeSsy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Christina Applegate is getting real for the first time about her eating disorder while filming "Married ... with Children" -- saying everyone on set knew and was worried about her.

The actress opened up to Jamie-Lynn Sigler on their 'MeSsy' podcast ... saying at the height of her ED, she'd deprive herself of food regularly -- eating just 5 almonds a day. If she had 6, she says she'd break down in tears because she wanted her bones to stick out.

Christina said her struggle started at 15 when she took on the role of crop-top-loving Kelly for the 'MWC' pilot ... which left her freaking out, thinking she looked the heaviest she'd ever been.

By the time she returned to film the first episode a year later, she says she had a full-blown eating disorder and was so thin she almost got fired because everyone just wanted her to be healthy. While she doesn't say the word ... it appears she might've been battling anorexia.

CA says it got so bad that at one point, the costume department had to bring in size 0 clothing to make sure her outfits fit. Even as a size 0, though, Christina thought she looked huge, sharing a vivid memory of her breaking down over a slither of skin folding over.

Christina explained her body image issues actually started years before 'MWC' when some neighborhood kid called her fat. Then, her weight-obsessed actress mom, Nancy Priddy, put her on WeightWatchers the same year she debuted on the sitcom.

Speaking about her mom, CA recalled, "She was always competitive. If I got down to 110 [pounds], she'd be like… 'How'd you do it?' And the reason was, I had an eating disorder."

Play video content 1/15/24 FOX