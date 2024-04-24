Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Christina Applegate Once Wore Diapers After Intense Stomach Bug

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE WEARING DIAPERS AFTER STOMACH BUG 'Pissing Out Of My A**!!!'

DIAPER EMERGENCY
MeSsy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Christina Applegate once had a stomach bug that was so intense that it forced her to start wearing diapers ... something she says she still does to this day, out of precaution.

The actress went into graphic detail about this on a new episode of her podcast ... telling co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler she resorted to wearing diapers due to her intense sapovirus battle -- which she chalked up to eating a tainted salad from a restaurant she frequented often.

Christina Applegate cane sub 3
Getty

Unclear when exactly this happened -- but CA says things were so bad that she started to feel dizzy and sick for 3 weeks, to the point where she couldn't eat or do much else.

In fact, one morning she says she even woke up at 3 AM "in a pool of s***" -- all on top of coping with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, which she first publicly shared in 2021. So, this happened sometime after that, it seems.

Christina Applegate Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Christina Applegate Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Anyway, Christina says she finally decided to undergo a stool sample test where she found out she had contracted sapovirus. The whole process sounds gnarly, just take a listen.

3/27/24
IT'S A B****
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Christina explains what the bug is in layman's terms ... saying it's a result of inadvertently consuming someone else's fecal matter through contaminated food, humorously adding, "Someone else's poop went into my mouth, and I ate it."

1/15/24
"Don't shame me"
FOX

As a result, Christina now wears diapers, a necessity she's had to resort to in the past due to her autoimmune disease, MS, which can sometimes make it difficult for her to reach a bathroom in time. Jamie-Lynn says she's been there too ... so it sounds commonplace.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later