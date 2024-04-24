Christina Applegate Once Wore Diapers After Intense Stomach Bug

Play video content MeSsy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Christina Applegate once had a stomach bug that was so intense that it forced her to start wearing diapers ... something she says she still does to this day, out of precaution.

The actress went into graphic detail about this on a new episode of her podcast ... telling co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler she resorted to wearing diapers due to her intense sapovirus battle -- which she chalked up to eating a tainted salad from a restaurant she frequented often.

Unclear when exactly this happened -- but CA says things were so bad that she started to feel dizzy and sick for 3 weeks, to the point where she couldn't eat or do much else.

In fact, one morning she says she even woke up at 3 AM "in a pool of s***" -- all on top of coping with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, which she first publicly shared in 2021. So, this happened sometime after that, it seems.

Anyway, Christina says she finally decided to undergo a stool sample test where she found out she had contracted sapovirus. The whole process sounds gnarly, just take a listen.

Play video content 3/27/24 Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Christina explains what the bug is in layman's terms ... saying it's a result of inadvertently consuming someone else's fecal matter through contaminated food, humorously adding, "Someone else's poop went into my mouth, and I ate it."

Play video content 1/15/24 FOX