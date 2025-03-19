Christina Applegate Hospitalized 30 Times Due to Diarrhea, Vomiting, Pain

Play video content MeSsy

Christina Applegate says she's been hospitalized "upwards of 30 times" from throwing up, diarrhea, and excruciating pain ... and she thinks it stems from her MS.

The "Married... with Children" star -- who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021 -- opened up about her rather crappy experiences on her latest 'MeSsy' podcast episode as she and her cohost Jamie-Lynn Sigler addressed a note from a listener also battling the autoimmune disease and dealing with frequent diarrhea and vomiting.

During the candid discussion, CA admits when she needs to go No. 2, she oftentimes also pukes ... and is certain there's a correlation between her upset stomach and MS, despite doctors not being totally convinced.

She says she's experienced "every test known to man" to get to the bottom of her toilet issues and is going to push harder about the possible correlation at her upcoming colonoscopy thanks to the listener's note.

Christina calls the whole situation "scary" and also urges her fan to chat with their doctors about motility issues and their relation to MS.

She leaves the listener with some sage advice in the meantime ... "Always have a little trash can next to your toilet. Because you can do both without it being messy."

Play video content MeSsy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler

The Emmy winner has been vulnerable about her life with MS ever since her diagnosis ... last year she revealed she felt "trapped" in "darkness" due to the depression her MS has brought on. Before that, she openly discussed her MS-induced weight gain.