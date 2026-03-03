Harvey Weinstein Praises Christina Applegate After She Wrote He's 'Afraid' of Her

Christina Applegate gave an unflattering account of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein in her new memoir "You With the Sad Eyes" ... and he had nothing but praise for her in return.

Here's the deal ... the actress and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) advocate wrote about a brief interaction with Harvey at a Hollywood party in her new book ... saying she called him out when she allegedly overheard him making distasteful remarks about another woman. She writes that Harvey was "definitely afraid" of her after that ... because she's a woman who doesn't mess around.

And, Harvey didn't deny a single thing about her account ... and is instead applauding her strength and honesty. Through a spokesperson, Harvey tells TMZ she's a "gifted actress and a powerful voice in Hollywood," adding ... "It’s good to see her sharing her story and her perspective in her own words."

As you know, Harvey is locked up in New York as he awaits his third rape trial in the state despite his 2020 conviction and 23-year sentence for rape and criminal sexual act being overturned in 2024.