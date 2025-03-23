Harvey Weinstein Was Only Celeb Banned From Vanity Fair Party, Former Editor-in-Chief Says

Harvey Weinstein is the only celebrity who has ever been banned from the Vanity Fair Oscars Party because he was rude to the staff and brought way too many guests ... this according to the magazine's former editor-in-chief.

Graydon Carter -- the EIC of Vanity Fair from 1992 to 2017 -- is releasing a new memoir next week titled "When the Going was Good" ... and, he pulls back the curtain on one of the biggest nights in Hollywood.

According to Page Six, Carter says the party -- which he started in 1994 -- was designed to bring together as many Oscar winners as possible ... but, Weinstein was the only one who was banned from the bashes for bad behavior.

Carter claims Weinstein "regularly showed up with more guests than his invitation indicated and would bully the staff" ... adding alcohol didn't make Weinstein mean -- "It was just within him."

GC adds the initial ban on Weinstein was lifted ... but, organizers put another on him after he refused to change his ways.

As you know, HW has been convicted of rape and sexual assault in the last few years ... but, it appears this was not the cause for his alleged ban, according to Carter.

Apparently, staff members also had the opportunity to nominate celebs for banishment from the event ... and, one who was nominated, according to Carter was Courtney Love -- who he says used the c-word to describe Sara Marks, a VF editor and host of the event.

"When the Going was Good" is set for release Tuesday ... and, we have a feeling this Weinstein story is just the tip of the celebrity story iceberg.