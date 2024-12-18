Diddy Accusers' Lawyer Compares Diddy to Harvey Weinstein, Both Have Abuse 'Patterns'

Thomas Giuffra, the lawyer for three anonymous men who have accused Diddy of sodomizing them, says Diddy's a lot like another fallen Hollywood power player -- Harvey Weinstein.

The attorney stopped by CNN Wednesday to talk about the lawsuit he recently filed on behalf of his three clients ... and, he says the similar threads in their stories caught his attention early on.

Play video content CNN

Giuffra says abusers -- like Diddy's accused of being -- all have patterns ... adding former Hollywood producer Weinstein had them as well.

While Giuffra admits there are differences in his clients' stories, they have the same basic throughline ... they claim they came into Diddy's orbit, he allegedly gave them a drink that made them feel woozy -- and, then they say they woke up to the mogul sodomizing them.

Play video content TMZ.com

Giuffra mentions a statement one of his clients made in particular ... when Diddy allegedly told the man he was raping he would be done soon.

Combs' legal team tells TMZ ... "These complaints are full of lies. We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him.” So he's denying everything, just like he did when the lawsuit was first filed.

As you know ... Diddy is locked up in MDC Brooklyn -- preparing for his trial next May. He's facing charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Many people have filed civil lawsuits against Diddy -- including these three men who chose to file anonymously -- each claiming they woke up to Diddy sodomizing them.