Diddy's Alleged Mule Brendan Paul Has Charges In Drug Case Dropped

Diddy's alleged mule, Brendan Paul, is off the hook in his felony drug case in Florida ... because all the charges have been dropped, TMZ has confirmed.

State prosecutors officially dismissed the charges against Paul Tuesday because he completed a pretrial diversion program ... according to his attorney, Brian Bieber.

Meanwhile, federal sources tell TMZ ... Paul did NOT strike a deal with federal prosecutors in the Diddy case.

TMZ broke the story ... Paul was hit with one felony count of drug possession following his March arrest at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. Paul, who previously worked as Diddy's main assistant, was booked after authorities allegedly found cocaine and marijuana candy in his bag during a search.

Paul's arrest notably occurred around the same time the feds raided Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami ... as part of a federal investigation into allegations of sex trafficking and more.

Diddy's since been indicted and is sitting in a Brooklyn trial as he awaits trial in the federal case.

